Army plans Arctic Warrior exercise







JBER– Alaska soldiers will return to cold-weather focused training with brigade-level exercise Arctic Warrior in the Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely next week.

Arctic Warrior is a U.S. Army Alaska-led exercise, from Feb. 8-19, that will validate the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division’s cold weather training readiness and capabilities, current equipment cold weather capability and provide detailed feedback and observation of current equipment sets. The exercise also focuses on training and development of tactics, techniques and procedures for deployment operations in an Arctic environment and will validate the ability to rapidly deploy a battalion-sized force package quickly.

Other elements of the 4-25th IBCT will execute field operations and cold weather training in the Richardson Training Area of JBER, demonstrating the ability for USARAK to provide command and control of multiple forces physically separated in an Arctic environment.







The exercise will test the deployment processes of the units involved and the support agencies and their collective ability to rapidly prepare and deploy forces for extreme cold operations. It will also test subordinate and supporting units’ ability to conduct offensive and defensive operations against a near-peer threat.

The near-peer scenario will help Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges.

Arctic Warrior depends on joint and multinational partners to succeed, from multiple supporting Army units, to Air Force air and ground crews, to Canadian partners providing aviation support.

All Arctic Warrior participants will operate under comprehensive COVID-19 mitigations that include, but are not limited to, batch and pool testing, social distancing and the wearing of masks, monitoring from on-ground medical personnel, and sanitization of living, dining, work and medical treatment areas.

-30-





