AST Investigate Big Lake Shooting

On Wednesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a shooting incident in Big Lake to open an investigation and arre asking the public for information in the case.
At 7:13 pm, a call went in to troopers reporting a shooting with injuries at a location on Halston Avenue in Big Lake. When interviewed, the victim told investigators that he had been shot by a male suspect at close range through his truck door.
EMS transported the victim to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
AST requested and received a search warrant for the property and also spoke with witnesses. As a result, AST has identified a possible suspect but have yet to release his/her identity to the public.
Troopers are asking that anyone with additional information in regards to the incident to call MATCOM Public Safety at 907-352-5401.
The investigation is continuing.