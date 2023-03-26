AST and Major Crimes Investigate Homicide in Mountain Village





Alaska State Troopers in St Marys and the Western Major Crime Unit responded to Mountain Village on Friday after being notified of a shooting in that community at 1:44 pm.

Mountain Village Tribal Police reported to troopers that they had the homicide suspect in custody.

AST and the crime units opened an investigation upon arrival in the community that found that 35-year-old Larry Andrews of St Marys had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

34-year-old Darren Peterson of Mountain Village was taken into custody by troopers and transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center. He was arraigned on Saturday in Bethel Court on charges of Murder I and II, Misconduct Involving Weapons III and IV, and Assault III. Troopers reported that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Andrew’s next of kin were notified of his death.

Troopers report that the investigation is ongoing.



