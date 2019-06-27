AST Investigate Inmate Death at Wildwood Pretrial, Autopsy Results Pending

Alaska Native News Jun 27, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that they are tentatively investigating a death at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility as a suicide and do not suspect foul play.

AST and the Nikiski Fire Department responded to the facility at 8:44 pm on Wednesday night after receiving a “report of an inmate not conscious and not breathing.”

Life-saving efforts were carried out on Soldotna resident 23-year-old Noah Price but were ultimately unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Price’s remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





