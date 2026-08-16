16, 1920, Alaska, august, black, flyover, history, juneau, nome, squadron, wolf, wrangell This Day in Alaskan History-August 16th, 1920 added by Alaska Native News on Aug 16, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → See also This Day in Alaskan History-August 15th, 1935 Related Posts:New research reveals seals filter sound through…World’s largest scorpion revealed from…First ever dinosaur found in Antarctica described…This Day in Alaska History-January 16th, 1920Sullivan Recognizes Alaskan Truck Drivers Hauling…This Day in Alaskan History-April 27th, 1920This Day in Alaskan History-April 26th, 1920This Day in Alaska History-August 6th, 1920