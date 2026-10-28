Related Content This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918 This Day in Alaska History-March 12th, 1914 This Day in Alaska History-March 11th 1920, 28, alaska history, bounty, bristol bay, dennis winnfield, dolly varden, eagles, october, predation, salmon, trout This Day in Alaska History-October 28th, 1920 added by Alaska Native News on Oct 28, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:Pioneering new study reveals the deadly impacts of…New research reveals seals filter sound through…World’s largest scorpion revealed from…First ever dinosaur found in Antarctica described…This Day in Alaska History-August 6th, 1920This Day in Alaska History-December 20th, 1920This Day in Alaska History-January 16th, 1920This Day in Alaska History-December 30th, 1920