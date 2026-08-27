This Day in Alaska History-August 27th, 1915

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Early photograph of Nome's harbor.
Early photograph of Nome’s harbor.

A representative from the US Government set out down the  Yukon River to Nome to look at the feasibility of a Harbor in that coastal community on August 27th, 1915.

The community and gold miners had to use the beach and the Snake River’s small inlet when landing in the area. This made landing very difficult when the weather presented itself, imperiling the sailors. Still,20,000 prospectors had come ashore to seek gold.

It would be two years before authorization was made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the original harbor project in 1917, and another two years before work on a harbor in the Snake River inlet would take place.



 

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