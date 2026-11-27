





Voters just asked Congress to slow down. The permitting legislation would do the opposite.



WASHINGTON – Earlier this month, voters took to the polls and overwhelmingly voiced their desire to slow the build-out of data centers in their communities. Now, a debate is raging about what the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA)—the permit reform bill that has passed the Senate and now awaits consideration in the House—will mean for data centers.

After carefully considering all 500 pages of the bill, NRDC experts weigh in with our conclusion: BAAJA will make data centers pay for grid upgrades, but it will also make it easier to build infrastructure projects of all kinds, including pipelines and data centers, and harder to stop or improve them. Data centers are in a race to get online faster, and “speed to power” is often their biggest constraint. Unsurprisingly for a bill that includes many of the Data Center Coalition’s highest priority asks, BAAJA will ease that constraint in multiple ways.

Streamlined federal permits for data centers: Like other industrialized facilities, data centers frequently need a permit under the Clean Water Act. Currently, many data centers are subject to Nationwide Permit 39 (Commercial and Industrial Developments), but those that require permits and exceed the thresholds for general permitting must apply for individual permits. BAAJA section 1204 relaxes general permitting thresholds, allowing facilities to displace up to 2 acres of streams, wetlands, and other waters without needing an individual permit. This quadruples the prior limit and is consistent with the Data Center Coalition’s recommendations relating to how to speed development under the Clean Water Act.

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More gas pipelines: Data centers require huge amounts of energy, and they need it fast to keep up with the artificial intelligence boom. Multiple sections of BAAJA expedite permitting for gas pipelines, which will speed delivery of fuel to data centers building on-site power generation facilities. Section 1202 constrains the ability of states and Tribes to review and place water quality conditions on federal permits, including Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permits for gas pipelines. Section 1204 requires the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to maintain a fast-track permit for filling in waters associated with oil and gas pipelines, and it would quadruple the area of a waterway or wetland that can be harmed by a pipeline at each water crossing. Section 2102b allows pipeline expansions in existing rights-of-way without any additional environmental review. Combined, these provisions mean that pipelines can be built faster and with greater impact on the environment. And while BAAJA’s transmission provisions will also unlock more clean power in the long term, the Trump administration has made clear that it intends to continue to block clean energy. For the next two years, it is safe to take the president at his word that the bill will mean pipelines rather than clean alternatives. Data center developers also indicate that they expect to have permanent on-site gas resources, even once transmission bottlenecks improve.

Data centers require huge amounts of energy, and they need it fast to keep up with the artificial intelligence boom. Multiple sections of BAAJA expedite permitting for gas pipelines, which will speed delivery of fuel to data centers building on-site power generation facilities. Courts that are powerless to stop illegal projects on public lands: The Trump administration is currently considering upwards of 35 data centers on public lands. Presently, these proposals are required to go through a robust public National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process to evaluate their environmental consequences. If the Trump administration skips that process today, judges can stop projects from being built until the process is followed—in fact, a judge did exactly that when the Trump administration tried to fast-track a data center on public lands in Nevada. Section 1110 of BAAJA would prohibit judges from stopping projects or suspending construction until the law is followed—even if the Trump administration skips the required process completely. Former D.C. Circuit Judge David Tatel warns that BAAJA would make NEPA cases “futile.”

The Trump administration is currently considering upwards of 35 data centers on public lands. Presently, these proposals are required to go through a robust public National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process to evaluate their environmental consequences. If the Trump administration skips that process today, judges can stop projects from being built until the process is followed—in fact, a judge did exactly that when the Trump administration tried to fast-track a data center on public lands in Nevada. Section 1110 of BAAJA would prohibit judges from stopping projects or suspending construction until the law is followed—even if the Trump administration skips the required process completely. Former D.C. Circuit Judge David Tatel warns that BAAJA would make NEPA cases “futile.” “Forever permits” for data centers: The Trump administration has made clear that it wants to permit data centers as fast as possible. BAAJA section 1401 makes it harder for the government to revoke or amend any permits issued by the current administration, even when they have been issued illegally or when they authorize a project that is causing harm to human health or the environment. This means that if the Trump administration issues permits to data centers on public lands or exempts on-site gas power generation from site-specific permitting requirements and pollution controls, it will be hard for a future administration to modify those permits to better protect human health and the environment.

All of these changes significantly undermine the states’ abilities to protect their residents and natural resources and the communities’ abilities to meaningfully participate in decisions about where and how data centers are built. They also substantially curtail the role of Tribes in assessing projects that directly affect their sovereign interests.

What about BAAJA’s “ratepayer protection provisions”?

Many BAAJA supporters have described it as a bill that will make data centers pay their own way. Section 2107(a) of the bill does protect residential customers and businesses from paying for federally regulated grid upgrades triggered by data centers. However, BAAJA does not protect people from other data center–driven costs, like higher wholesale electricity prices, increased gas utility bills, or more expensive supply chain components.

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