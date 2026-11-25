





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) voted kast week with 61 of his Senate colleagues to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), comprehensive permitting reform legislation that includes numerous policy priorities that Sen. Sullivan has championed over the years. The legislation is focused on streamlining federal permitting timelines and processes, preventing the abuse of litigation to slow down or kill approved projects, and accelerating energy production and electric transmission projects to help bring down costs for American consumers.

“We used to be a nation that dreamed big and built the great marvels of the world, like the 800-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which transformed our state forever and was built in just over three years,” said Sen. Sullivan. “For years, however, Alaska has been ground zero for a broken federal permitting system that traps critical infrastructure projects in years of red tape, regulatory gridlock, and endless litigation—killing jobs, stifling investment, and sidelining our workers. Since coming to the Senate, fixing this challenge has been one of my top priorities. My Senate colleagues and I have taken a major step toward finally bringing our federal permitting system into the 21st century—making project approvals more efficient, predictable, and transparent. From energy and mining to roads, bridges, power transmission, broadband, and manufacturing, these reforms will help unleash investments across our economy, lower energy costs, and create new opportunities for the hard-working men and women who build our great country. It’s time to get this bill to the President’s desk and get America building again!”

Among other policy reforms, the BAAJA:

Codifies the Supreme Court’s decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County by narrowing the scope of reviews, clarifying which projects trigger the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and setting binding statutory timelines for federal agencies to review and approve permits. Requires NEPA challenges to be filed within 150 days, limits standing to parties that raised their specific concerns during public comment periods, and establishes remand without vacatur as the remedy for NEPA violations. This reduces litigation risk from years to months, ensuring legitimate challenges receive due process without leaving critical infrastructure indefinitely stalled in court. Cuts red tape by exempting the repair and rebuilding of critical lifeline infrastructure, like roads and bridges, from lengthy NEPA reviews, delivering on a priority long championed by Senator Sullivan. Prevents federal agencies from retroactively pulling or rescinding authorized permits. Streamlines reviews under the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act (ESA), and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), while accelerating permitting timelines for geothermal, critical mineral, and renewable energy projects on federal lands. Extends federal dredge-and-fill general permits from 5 to 10 years and cuts red tape for linear infrastructure, expediting the buildout of roads and pipelines across Alaska. Requires data centers to pay all their costs to protect ratepayers.

In 2017, Sen. Sullivan introduced the Rebuild America Now (RAN) Act, legislation providing a sound and detailed blueprint for fixing America’s broken public-works, NEPA, and federal permitting processes. Many of the RAN Act’s proposed NEPA reforms were incorporated into a 2020 Trump administration final rule that provided realistic deadlines for environmental reviews, streamlined federal agency coordination, and limited unnecessary and frivolous delays. Today, many of these same principles Sen. Sullivan has long championed through the RAN Act are reflected in the Senate-passed BAAJA.

BAAJA is supported by over 1,000 organizations, including the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, the Alaska Miners Association, the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry, the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), the National Association of Realtors, the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the American Clean Power Association (ACP), the Association of American Railroads (AAR), the American Trucking Associations (ATA), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the Club for Growth, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), and the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE).

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