Back to Aniak, Ravn Alaska resumes scheduled air service to rural community







Ravn Alaska added a return to Aniak with regularly scheduled service to its growing network of more than 12 Alaska destinations. Roundtrip service between Anchorage and Aniak is scheduled three times a week, with flights beginning Feb. 26.

“We’re pleased to provide needed relief in Aniak by restoring scheduled air service to this remote community. We know Alaskans depend on air travel and air freight, and we’re honored to be a provider,” said Ravn CEO Rob McKinney.

“There’s much anticipation for Ravn’s return and we look forward to welcoming them back to our Aniak community,” said Aniak Mayor Erica Kameroff. “Our community depends on air service for life’s essentials, including food, mail and delivery of health care.”

To celebrate the new flights, special introductory one-way fares of $158* will be available for travel between Feb. 26 and March 26. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 28.

The flights will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Anchorage for Aniak at 9:30 a.m., landing at 11 a.m., and departing Aniak for Anchorage at 11:45 a.m., arriving at 1:15 p.m.

Ravn is following all COVID-19 safety protocols and prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and passengers. Passengers are encouraged to be familiar with state and local protocols and guidance prior to travel.







Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across the state, including Kenai, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Fairbanks, Valdez, St. Paul Island, Aniak, Unalakleet, King Salmon, Dillingham, Sand Point and Cold Bay. The airline is an interline partner with Alaska Airlines and provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8-100 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

*Sale Fare Rules: Purchase by 11:59 pm (AK) on Feb. 28, 2021. Travel is valid Feb. 26, 2021 through March 26, 2021. Advanced Purchase: None. Blackout Dates: None. Travel day restrictions: None

Terms and Conditions: Advertised fares are valid for new reservations only. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or all days. Certain markets are for non-stop travel and others are for connecting travel only, as listed. Fares include U.S. government taxes and fees. All fares are in U.S. dollars and are subject to change without notice, and other restrictions apply. Some markets may not operate daily service. Bag fees apply for checked baggage for non-residents, otherwise waived for residents of Alaska. Ravn Alaska will accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 90 linear inches for a non-refundable fee, per customer, per bag. Ravn Alaska bag fees for non-residents are: $15 for first and $25 for second, additional fees apply to check more than three bags or overweight or oversized items. These fares are non-refundable but can be changed without penalty. Applicable fare and tax differences apply to any changes made after ticketing. Any changes need to be done before the flight departs, or your reservation will be canceled, and all value lost. Book at www.ravnalaska.com.

