Ravn Alaska loyalty program launch distributes $6 million in FlyCoin loyalty program







Travelers earn “FLY” toward free Ravn flights, products and services.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Ravn Alaska deposited more than 300 million FLY, a value of $6 million, into the accounts of current and past customers, as it introduced its new FlyCoin loyalty program.

“In 10 months, we’ve had more than 100,000 customers and we’re celebrating with the launch of a loyalty program that awards FLY for every mile flown on flights booked and operated by Ravn Alaska,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney.

“It’s like Christmas in June,” shared McKinney. “A loyalty program is the No. 1 most asked about item from customers and we’re just so excited to introduce it. Anyone that has flown with us since we launched last August, thank you! You’ll find that we’ve already credited you. For former Ravn passengers on the old mileage program, reach out to us, we want to take care of you too.”

FlyCoin, or FLY, is currently valued at 2 cents per FLY, toward Ravn Alaska flights and other purchases, and is accrued based on miles traveled, with a minimum of $10 of FLY awarded with every flight booked and operated by Ravn, including the purchase of chartered flights.

Passengers who have been flying Ravn all year have already been earning rewards. The airline has retroactively added FlyCoin to customer accounts to honor previous segments flown and booked with Ravn Alaska. Balances can be reviewed by visiting ravnalaska.com/flycoin.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our loyal customers, and we’re thrilled to introduce our new rewards program,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney. “We’re excited to continue helping Alaskans see new parts of the state, visit loved ones, and get to where they need to go.”

More information including a fact sheet and terms and conditions for FlyCoin are available at www.ravnalaska.com/flycoin.

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across Alaska including Aniak, Cold Bay, Dillingham, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Kenai, King Salmon, Sand Point, St. Mary’s, St. Paul Island, Unalakleet and Valdez. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8-100 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

###





