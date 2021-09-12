Ravn Alaska’s new Dash 8-300 equipped to fly nonstop to Dutch Harbor





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Air travel between Anchorage and Dutch Harbor is now direct, thanks to Ravn Alaska’s latest fleet upgrade with an aircraft equipped to fly a longer range. In September, the DeHavilland Dash 8-300 will supplement the 100 series on this route. The aircraft is efficient for regional operations and comes with 25% more seats, additional cargo space and the capabilities for longer distance nonstop flights. While providing increased size, range and speed, the Dash 8-300 maintains established safety margins.

“When you’re flying nearly 1,000 miles, you need a fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Rob McKinney, Ravn Alaska President and CEO. “The Dash 8-300 series may not look much different from the current 100 series, but it holds up to 50 passengers, flies a little faster and has extended range tanks that allow the aircraft to fly nonstop between Anchorage and Dutch Harbor without any refueling stops.”

Ravn spent the last several months training its crews for the new aircraft and recently received final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for passenger service. The Dash 8-300 will take off on its first flight from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Friday, Sept. 10 and will serve Dutch Harbor and the Aleutians. Ticket prices will not increase with the change. For a full list of flight schedules and prices, visit the Ravn Alaska website.

“We’re always striving to improve our operational efficiency and customer experience,” said McKinney. “We’re confident the 300 will be a great addition to our fleet, especially for those we serve on the island.”

Ravn continues to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and passengers.

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across Alaska including Aniak, Cold Bay, Dillingham, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Kenai, King Salmon, Sand Point, St. Mary’s, St. Paul Island, Unalakleet and Valdez. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8-100 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

# # #



