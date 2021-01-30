Ravn Alaska joins American Cancer Society to provide free flights to rural Alaskans seeking treatment







Cancer patients seeking treatment outside their rural communities will be able to get to their appointments, free of charge, thanks to Ravn Alaska and the American Cancer Society. The partnership ensures patients and their caregivers have access to care during these uncertain times.

“Continuing cancer treatment once you’re diagnosed is crucial, but the cost to receive care can be a serious obstacle,” said Charissa Habeger, community development director at American Cancer Society in Alaska. “Seventy percent of the cancer patients we serve in rural Alaska are either low-income or under-insured and may not be able to afford a plane ticket to see their doctor in an urban area. With Ravn Alaska’s partnership, we’re able to ease the burden of travel by providing patients transportation to the care they deserve.”

Alaskan patients who are required to travel for cancer treatment may receive up to six complimentary one-way flights annually for travel to and from cancer-related appointments anywhere Ravn flies. Caregivers who are medically necessary to accompany the patient will also receive a 50% discount on their ticket price.







“When this opportunity was presented to us, we jumped on it without hesitation,” said Rob McKinney, Raven Alaska CEO. “Serving the people of Alaska and its communities is one of our most important values as a company. We’re very proud to partner with the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer and are eager to help patients access the life-saving treatment they need.”

Doctors, clinicians, support staff, or patients themselves may call 1-800-227-2345 to request flights at least three business days in advance. Medical staff may also request patient flights by submitting a patient referral form by contacting Charissa Habeger at the American Cancer Society in Alaska at charissa.habeger@cancer.org.

To ensure the health and safety measures are met, Ravn is following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Airline employees are tested regularly and the planes are thoroughly cleaned between flights. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times while on Ravn flights as well as in airport terminals.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across Alaska including Kenai, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Fairbanks, Valdez, St. Paul Island, Unalakleet, Sand Point and Cold Bay. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8-100 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

