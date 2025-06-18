Beneficial insects can help control garden pests









Not all insects are garden pests. In a free statewide webinar, learn which insects are natural enemies of pest bugs and therefore good friends for gardeners to cultivate.

Joey Slowik, integrated pest management technician at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in Palmer, will discuss potential insect friends, what they want and some ways to encourage them in your garden. He will also discuss commercial biocontrol options, including what’s available and potentially useful in Alaska.

The webinar is from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/InsectFriends.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

