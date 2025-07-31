Bessent Admits Trump Tax Scam Offers ‘Backdoor for Privatizing Social Security’









“Despite their repeated claims they wanted to protect Social Security, the Trump administration said the quiet part out loud,” said one critic in response to the billionaire treasury secretary’s candid comments.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday admitted that a provision in Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a mechanism for privatizing Social Security—something President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he won’t do.

Speaking at a policy event hosted by the far-right news site Breitbart, Bessent touted the so-called “Trump accounts” available to all U.S. citizen children starting next July under the OBBBA signed by the president earlier this month.

“In a way, it is a backdoor way for privatizing Social Security,” the billionaire former hedge fund manager said of the accounts. “Social Security is a defined benefit plan paid out—that to the extent that if all of a sudden these accounts grow, and you have in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for your retirement, that’s a game-changer.”

Responding to Bessent’s admission, Tim Hogan—the Democratic National Committee senior adviser for messaging, mobilization, and strategy—said that the treasury secretary “just said the quiet part out loud: The administration is scheming to privatize Social Security.”

“It wasn’t enough to kick millions of people off their healthcare and take food away from hungry kids,” Hogan added. “Trump is now coming after American seniors with a ‘backdoor’ scam to take away the benefits they earned. Democrats won’t stand by as Trump screws over working families in order to give more handouts to billionaires.”

House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said in a statement: “Today, the treasury secretary said the quiet part out loud: Republicans’ ultimate goal is to privatize Social Security, and there isn’t a backdoor they won’t try to make Wall Street’s dream a reality. For everyone else though, it’s yet another warning sign that they cannot be trusted to safeguard the program millions rely on and have paid into over a lifetime of work.”

Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, mocked Trump’s promises to preserve the key program upon which more than 70 million Americans rely—and called him out for eviscerating the Social Security Administration (SSA).

“So much for Donald Trump’s campaign promise to protect Social Security,” Altman said in a statement. “First, he gave Elon Musk the power to gut SSA. Now, Trump’s treasury secretary has said the quiet part out loud. He is bragging about the administration’s goal to privatize Social Security.”

“First, they are undermining public confidence in Social Security by making false claims about fraud (which is virtually nonexistent) and wrecking the system’s service to the public,” Altman continued. “Then, once they have broken Social Security, they will say that Wall Street needs to come in and save it.”

“That is a terrible idea,” she added. “Unlike private savings, Social Security is a guaranteed earned benefit that you can’t outlive. It has stood strong through wars, recessions, and pandemics. The American people have a message for Trump and Bessent: Keep Wall Street’s hands off our Social Security!”

Alliance for Retired Americans executive director Richard Fiesta said that “Bessent let the cat out of the bag: This administration is coming for Social Security.”

“We’re not surprised—but we are alarmed because this administration has already taken multiple steps to weaken and dismantle Social Security,” Fiesta added, highlighting the weakening of the SSA, false fraud claims, and “the massive tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations” under the OBBBA that experts say will hasten the Social Security Trust Fund’s insolvency.

The progressive watchdog Accountable.US called Bessent’s remarks “a shocking confession.”

“Despite their repeated claims they wanted to protect Social Security, the Trump administration said the quiet part out loud: The Big Ugly Betrayal is a backdoor way to privatize Social Security,” Accountable.US executive director Tony Carrk said in a statement.

“Once again the administration is risking the financial security of millions of Americans in order to protect a system rigged in the favor of big corporations and billionaires,” Carrk added.

In another blow to Social Security recipients, the Trump administration is set to implement a new policy next month that is expected to further increase wait times for basic services. As Common Dreams reported Wednesday, starting in mid-August, SSA will no longer allow seniors to use their phones for routine tasks they’ve been able to perform for decades.

