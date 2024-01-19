Best Alaska Ice Fishing Destination for 2024





The seasons shift and the weather changes, but the angling never really stops. And with winter upon us, the waters are frozen over, setting the stage for another hardwater season. To help you get ready for it, we’ve prepared our yearly list of the best ice-fishing destinations in Alaska.

From remote gems to some of the most prolific freshwater fisheries, Fishing Booker handpicked where good fishing is all but guaranteed. So if you’re looking for a winter vacation spot or you simply want some inspiration, dive in with us.

Located just north of Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley – Mat-Su for short – is a place where breathtaking nature meets world-class ice fishing. Towering mountains, dramatic glacier valleys, and waters brimming with fish make up the landscape, creating a unique setting reserved only for the most cold-resistant anglers.

Mat-Su Valley has around 80 fishable lakes, giving you plenty of options in terms of where to fish. Many of these spots are also accessible by road, which is pretty much a necessity in winter. To add to this, Alaska’s ice fishing season is quite lengthy, beginning in November and often lasting through April. And when it comes to the fish you can catch, the Mat-Su Valley’s waters are full of King and Coho Salmon, Rainbow Trout, Arctic Char, Dolly Varden, and more.

Of course, Alaska’s cold season is no joke! If you intend to visit these parts, get ready for it to be freezing. You can either base your adventure out of Anchorage or look for lodging in the valley itself. Oh, and if you’re into winter sports, the Mat-Su Valley will be hosting the 2024 Arctic Winter Games in mid-March!



