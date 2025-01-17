Coast Guard, others rescue two fishermen near Kodiak





<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen after their vessel capsized near Kodiak Wednesday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the 17th Coast Guard District Command Center received a distress alert from the fishing vessel Tanusha’s emergency position indicating radio beacon at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and requested assistance from the Alaska State Troopers. The watchstanders also made attempts to contact vessels near the location of the distress signal via radio.

Crewmembers aboard the fishing vessel Victory received the request for assistance and navigated towards Tanusha’s last known location.

The crew of the Victory located the Tanusha capsized and two fishermen in a life raft. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the two fishermen with the help of the Alaska State Trooper vessel Stimson, and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Kodiak in stable condition.

One crew member showed signs of hypothermia and a head injury.

The fishermen, who were the crewmembers and only occupants aboard the Tanusha, abandoned ship when their vessel began taking on water approximately 23 miles southeast of Kodiak.

“The use of a functioning and properly registered EPIRB means quite literally the difference between life and death,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Streyle, a Communications Unit Controller at Coast Guard Sector western Alaska. “In this case, it was our only notification that the crew of Tanusha needed assistance. This highlights the importance of mariners maintaining safety gear aboard their vessels. This and our close partnerships with the Alaska State Troopers and the good Samaritans were invaluable to the success of this rescue.”



