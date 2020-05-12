BLM Alaska Recreation Sites Open for Summer Season

ANCHORAGE – With the lifting of public health and safety restrictions enacted by the Alaska Governor, Mike Dunleavy, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces that all summer recreation sites will be open as weather and road conditions allow, which for most sites is Memorial Day weekend. Many BLM-managed recreation sites within Alaska never closed and summer recreation sites will be available as normal throughout the season, with the exception of the Arctic Interagency Visitor Center which is planned to open July 1 and the Campbell Creek Science Center which remains closed.
Prior to traveling to any BLM-managed recreation site, contact the local office to determine whether the site is accessible. You can find a list of recreation sites here: www.blm.gov/visit.
Anchorage District Office – (907) 267-1246
Campbell Creek Science Center – (907) 267-1247
Fairbanks District Office – (907) 474-2200
Glennallen Field Office – (907) 822-3217
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount,” said BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett. “Within Alaska, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and to regularly monitor these. We continue to work closely with the Department of the Interior and follow CDC guidance to ensure public and employee spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers. “
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, practice social distancing and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating on public lands prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on operations will continue to be posted on our website www/blm.gov/Alaska and social media channels.
###