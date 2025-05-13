BLM Campbell Creek Science Center welcomes students for annual Outdoor Week event





ANCHORAGE —The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Campbell Creek Science Center (CCSC) expects more than 1,000 students to take part in the 51st annual Outdoor Week from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. daily, May 13 – 16 at the Campbell Tract Special Recreation Management Area.

This year, students will participate in activities teaching them about gold panning, bear awareness, archaeology, birding, and fly-tying and casting. These activities will be in the form of stations for students to visit and learn from subject matter experts across multiple fields.

Since 1974, the Bureau of Land Management, the Anchorage School District’s Science Department, presenters from the National Park Service, Trout Unlimited, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Anchorage Museum, and others have teamed up to host Outdoor Week – Alaska’s largest and longest-running outdoor education event – a free program for Anchorage-area fifth and sixth grade students.

Through the decades, about 80,000 participants have attended the event, engaged in outdoor activities, fostered stewardship, cultivated interest in resource management-related careers, and immersed themselves in the natural world around them.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to make integral connections with young people,” says Anchorage District Manager William Dunk. “The BLM and our partners’ long-standing involvement in this event exemplifies our commitment to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity on public lands.”

This education event takes place on trails and along the creeks of the BLM Campbell Tract, a 730-acre parcel of public land in the heart of Anchorage. Campbell Tract is home to the BLM’s Anchorage District and Field offices, Campbell Creek Science Center, Alaska State Office warehouse, Campbell Airstrip, and 24 miles of public recreation trails.

The event occurs rain or shine. While all trails remain open, this event is likely to bring periods of increased trail use, noise and other disruptions. Trailheads will remain open but may also be busier than usual. As a reminder to Campbell Tract visitors, pets are required to be on a leash at all times. Keeping your pet on a leash helps to ensure the health and safety of pets, wildlife and other recreators on Campbell Tract.

CCSC’s webpage . The BLM Campbell Creek Science Center engages all learners in outdoor experiences that increase appreciation, connection, and stewardship of Alaska’s public lands and natural resources. For more information on the BLM Campbell Creek Science Center and the programming it offers, please visit the