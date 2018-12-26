Board of Game Meetings Scheduled in Petersburg January 10–15

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(Petersburg) — The Alaska Board of Game will meet in Petersburg on January 10–15, 2019 at the Sons of Norway Hall located at 23 Sing Lee Alley. The board will hold a one-day work session January 10 followed by a five-day public meeting to address proposed changes to hunting and trapping regulations for the Southeast Region (Game Management Units 1–5).
Topics scheduled for the January 10 work session include setting the 2019-2020 schedule and meeting locations, informational reports, policies, and other administrative and miscellaneous items.
Topics of proposed regulatory changes for the Southeast Region to be considered at the January 11-15 regulatory meeting include: hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits, restricted and management areas, methods and means, salvage requirements, and hunting permits and harvest tickets. Proposals have been submitted by the Department of Fish and Game, local fish and game advisory committees, other agencies, and the public. The public is encouraged to review proposals available on the meeting webpage at: www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=gameboard.meetinginfo&date=01-11-2019&meeting=petersburg.
All portions of the meetings are open to the public. Live audio will be streamed on the board website at www.boardofgame.adfg.alaska.gov. Other meeting materials, including the agendas, roadmap order of proposals, a list of staff reports, and public and agency comments on proposals can be viewed online at www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=gameboard.meetinginfo.
The board welcomes the public to provide comments to assist in its decision-making process. In-person oral public testimony will be taken for the regulatory meeting only, beginning Friday, January 11, following oral reports. Anyone wishing to testify before the board must sign up at the meeting location before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 12. Public testimony will continue until all who have signed up have received the opportunity to be heard. Deliberations on proposals will begin following public testimony and will continue through the remainder of the meeting.
Those who wish to provide written comments are encouraged to do so by the Friday, December 28 on-time comment deadline. Written comments on proposals must include a first and last name, community of residence, and the proposal number(s) for which the comments pertain. Written public comments may also be submitted in person during the meeting; comments submitted during the meeting must not exceed 10 single-sided pages and 20 copies must be provided. Individuals who cannot attend the meeting may submit comments via fax to (907) 465-6094. As a practical matter, comments submitted after the board begins deliberations on relevant proposals are likely to receive less consideration than comments submitted earlier.
The Department of Fish and Game Boards Support Section will host a training session on the board process and how to be effective at board meetings on Friday, January 11 during the lunch break. While the training is designed for individuals who are new to the board process, all are welcome to join.