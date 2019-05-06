Body of Missing Ambler Snowmachiner Pulled from River near Kobuk

Alaska Native News May 6, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers are reporting that they have been notified by Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue that the remains of a missing Ambler snowmachiner have been pulled from the Kobuk River south of Kobuk at just after midnight on Sunday.

52-year-old Alvin Williams of Ambler departed Ambler by himself at approximately 3 am on Thursday with intentions of traveling to Kobuk about 30 to 40 miles.

When Williams didn’t arrive at Ambler later Thursday morning, A Northwest Arctic Borough Search Team departed Kobuk to search for him. The search was also taken up by an Alaska State Trooper aircraft from Kotzebue.

At approximately 3:40 pm William’s snow machine was located on the river trail where it had gone through the ice and submerged about a mile from Kobuk. Williams was not found and searchers feared at that time that he had gone into the current and was swept downstream under the ice.

The search, with family members participating, continued into the weekend until the discovery of his remains late Saturday night.





