Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom to Host Ballot Measure Public Hearings

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(Anchorage, Alaska) – Monday, July 27, and again on August 5, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom will be hosting hearings on three ballot measures.
Each public hearing will consist of a statement of support from proponents of the ballot measure and follow with a statement of oppositive from a group opposing the measure. After the statement of support and opposition, the hearing will accept public testimony.
Hearings will be livestreamed at Vimeo.com/akleg.
Public testimony may be given during the designated time using the following call-in information:
- Juneau-prefix callers (907)586-9085
- Anchorage-prefix callers (907)563-9085
- All others toll free (844)586-9085
Ballot Measure 1 – (23RCF2)
Restoring Alaska’s Campaign Finance Limits Initiative
- Monday, July 27, 2026
- 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 5,2026
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Ballot Measure 3 – (25USCV)
An Act Addressing Voter Qualification
- Monday, July 27, 2026
- 11:30 am- 1:30pm
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
- 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Ballot Measure 2 – (24ESEG)
An Act Restoring Political Party Primaries, Ending Ranked-Choice General Elections, and Repealing Recent Campaign Finance Laws
- Monday, July 27, 2026
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
More information on the ballot initiatives is available at elections.alaska.gov/petitions-and-ballot-measures
For questions please contact April Simpson, Office of the Lt. Governor (907)465-4081; april.simpson@alaska.gov.