Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom to Host Ballot Measure Public Hearings

(Anchorage, Alaska) – Monday, July 27, and again on August 5, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom will be hosting hearings on three ballot measures.

Each public hearing will consist of a statement of support from proponents of the ballot measure and follow with a statement of oppositive from a group opposing the measure. After the statement of support and opposition, the hearing will accept public testimony.

Hearings will be livestreamed at Vimeo.com/akleg.

Public testimony may be given during the designated time using the following call-in information:

Juneau-prefix callers (907)586-9085

Anchorage-prefix callers (907)563-9085

All others toll free (844)586-9085

Ballot Measure 1 – (23RCF2)

Restoring Alaska’s Campaign Finance Limits Initiative

Monday, July 27, 2026

9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5,2026

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Ballot Measure 3 – (25USCV)

An Act Addressing Voter Qualification

Monday, July 27, 2026

11:30 am- 1:30pm

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ballot Measure 2 – (24ESEG)

An Act Restoring Political Party Primaries, Ending Ranked-Choice General Elections, and Repealing Recent Campaign Finance Laws

Monday, July 27, 2026

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

More information on the ballot initiatives is available at elections.alaska.gov/petitions-and-ballot-measures

For questions please contact April Simpson, Office of the Lt. Governor (907)465-4081; april.simpson@alaska.gov.