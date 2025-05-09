‘Bonkers’: US, Israel Reportedly Discuss US-Led Administration in Gaza





“Right, because the U.S. occupation of Iraq is certainly the best-case scenario for Gaza today,” one critic quipped.



Reuters reported Wednesday that “the United States and Israel have discussed the possibility of Washington leading a temporary post-war administration of Gaza, according to five people familiar with the matter,” sparking widespread criticism across the globe.

Responses to the reporting on social media included: “Bonkers.” “Madness.” “Crazy and dangerous idea, besides being illegal.”

Under both the Biden and Trump administrations, the U.S. government has provided armed and diplomatic support to Israel in the wake of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack. The Israeli assault over the past 19 months has killed at least 52,653 Palestinians, with thousands more missing. Survivors have been repeatedly displaced and are struggling to find food thanks to an aid blockade.

According to Reuters, other unnamed nations “would be invited to take part” in the provisional U.S.-led administration, which “would draw on Palestinian technocrats but would exclude Islamist group Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.”

As the news agency detailed:

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the talks publicly, compared the proposal to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq that Washington established in 2003, shortly after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. The authority was perceived by many Iraqis as an occupying force and it transferred power to an interim Iraqi government in 2004 after failing to contain a growing insurgency.

Several critics of the reported “high-level” talks also cited the United States’ misadventures in Iraq in the early 2000s.

“This would be a rerun of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq, but in a war-ravaged territory that isn’t even a sovereign state and in which no American official has been allowed to set foot for two decades,” said Gregg Carlstrom, Middle East correspondent for The Economist. “So bonkers, in fact, that whoever is floating this idea for Gaza is literally comparing it to the CPA in Iraq, an entity which two decades later remains a byword for waste, corruption, and incompetence.”

Alexander Langlois, a contributing fellow at the foreign policy think tank Defense Priorities, quipped: “Right, because the U.S. occupation of Iraq is certainly the best-case scenario for Gaza today. Because that went so well the first time. It’s clear Washington has learned nothing, in no small part because it refuses to actually reflect on such failures.”

Journalist Bobby Ghosh said, “I’m guessing Paul Bremer has pulled on his boots and is waiting by the phone,” a reference to the American diplomat who led the CPA in Iraq.

While the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a fugitive of the International Criminal Court whose government also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over conduct in Gaza—declined to comment, a spokesperson for U.S. State Department sent Reuters a statement that did not address the news agency’s questions.

“We want peace, and the immediate release of the hostages,” the U.S. spokesperson said, referring to captives taken by Palestinian militants in October 2023. “The pillars of our approach remain resolute: stand with Israel, stand for peace.”

Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet unanimously approved Operation Gideon’s Chariots, a plan that involves “conquering” Gaza, occupying the Palestinian territory, and forcibly expelling its residents to the southern part of the strip.

Israeli Cabinet Minister Ze’ev Elkin suggested Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump would not object to the plan, claiming, “I don’t feel that there is pressure on us from Trump and his administration—they understand exactly what is happening here.”

Trump in February proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza. He said that “we’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings—level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

In response to Reuters‘ Wednesday reporting, University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald nodded to those remarks, saying, “‪One step closer to Trump’s dream of bulldozing Gaza to build Trump resorts.” ‪

Some critics connected the potential plan for Gaza to the Trump administration’s other international endeavors. U.K.-based Jewish Voice for Labour‪ said: “First Canada, then Greenland, now Palestine. This is what 21st-century imperialism looks like.”

Johns Hopkins University historian Eugene Finkel—who was born in Ukraine and grew up in Israel—sarcastically said, “Because the U.S. does state-building, governance of places destroyed by U.S. weapons, and reconstruction even more effectively than Israel does conflict resolution.”

“I was skeptical it was possible to produce something more unhinged than Trump’s peace plans for Ukraine,” Finkel added, “but hey, I’ve underestimated them.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



