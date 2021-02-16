Both January 18th Eighth Avenue Shooting Suspects Arrested on Felony Warrants







Anchorage police report that they have arrested both suspects involved in the January 18th shooting of an individual in an 8th Avenue business parking lot.

After receiving a report of the shooting at 3:12 am on January 18th, APD responded to the location where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital and an investigation onto the incident was opened.

The investigation would find that the victim had met up with two individuals, both of which he was acquainted with, got into a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical. During the fight, one of the suspects, 33-year-old Hardy F. Muasau, took out a weapon and shot the victim. After the shooting, Muasau, and the third person, identified as 31-year-old Iese Gali JR, got back in their vehicle and left the scene.

A thorough investigation was carried out and felony arrest warrants for Assault I, Assault IV, and Reckless Endangerment were obtained for both suspects. An additional charge of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III was added to Muasau’s warrant.







A week later, on January 25th, APD received a report of a person outside of a Cherry Street address yelling. Officers responded and made contact with Gali and placed him under arrest and remanded him to the Anchorage Jail on his felony warrant.

At 3:51 PM on February 10th, officers assigned to the Investigative Support Unit conducted a traffic stop on a Plymouth minivan at International Airport Road and C Street. Muasau was a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to the department for questioning after which, he too was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on his felony warrant.





