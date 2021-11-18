Bristol Bay Tribes encouraged by EPA timeline for process to consider protections





DILLINGHAM, AK – Bristol Bay Tribes celebrated the news that the Environmental Protection Agency has set a timeline for considering permanent protections for the region.

The agency announced the timeline for resuming its process to review potential Clean Water Act 404(c) protections for Bristol Bay, with a deadline of May 31, 2022.

“Our Tribes look forward to engaging in this critical process for Bristol Bay. The EPA’s commitment to transparency and Tribal consultation helps restore our trust in the process,” said UTBB Executive Director Alannah Hurley. “After almost twenty years, all the parties want certainty. We are pleased EPA is moving forward in a science-based and transparent manner, and with a schedule that can allow for resolution by next summer, consistent with the wishes of our Tribes and Alaskans.”

Bristol Bay Tribes first requested Clean Water Act protections in 2010, after years of working to protect our lands and waters from the threat posed by Pebble Mine. After several years of study, EPA issued a science-based recommendation for protections in 2014 that was stalled by politics despite overwhelming public support. Today’s commitment makes clear that the agency intends to follow the law and listen to science in resuming this work.

