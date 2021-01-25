Budget Chair Sanders Dares GOP to Criticize Him for Using Reconciliation to ‘Protect Ordinary People, Not Just the Rich’







“If they want to criticize me for helping to feed children who are hungry or senior citizens in this country who are isolated and alone and don’t have enough food, they can criticize me.”

Sanders’ remarks came as the work of the Senate has effectively been “ground to a halt” by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is threatening to block a must-pass organizing resolution if Democrats refuse to commit to leaving the archaic 60-vote legislative filibuster in place. The organizing resolution itself is subject to the filibuster, a fact McConnell is using in an attempt to extract early concessions from the new majority party.







In a floor speech on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said McConnell’s proposal is “unacceptable” and “won’t be accepted.”

As the Washington Post reported Sunday, “Without an organizing accord, Republicans remain in the majority of most Senate committees—veteran GOP lawmakers such as Sens. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) and James M. Inhofe (Okla.) continue as chairs of key panels, while veteran Democrats eager to seize the gavels and advance their long dormant agendas can only wait and wonder.”

“That’s because the old Senate structures—which had Republicans controlling the committees—will remain in place until Schumer and McConnell reach a power-sharing agreement,” the Post explained. “Newly sworn-in Democratic senators cannot get committee assignments until an organizational deal is struck.”

One option available to Senate Democrats is to immediately eliminate the filibuster—a move that would require the support of the entire Senate Democratic caucus and a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris—and then pass an organizing resolution with 51 votes.

“If McConnell insists, the Dem response should be to go nuclear on the organizing resolution, which under current rules needs 60 to pass,” former Senate aide Adam Jentleson, public affairs director at Democracy Forward, said last week. “Dems extended a reasonable deal, McConnell spit on it. So reform the filibuster now, organize the Senate as Dems want, and pass Biden’s agenda.”

In an appearance on “Meet the Press” Sunday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)—the number two Senate Democrat—said that “if this filibuster has now become so common in the Senate that we can’t act, that we just sit there helpless, shame on us.”

“Of course we should consider a change in rule under those circumstances,” Durbin added. “But let’s see.”

