Building pathways from Alaska’s classrooms to the workforce











ANCHORAGE — Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) Commissioner Deena Bishop and Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD) Commissioner Cathy Muñoz joined more than 50 participants from across the state at the third annual Alaska Career Guide Conference. During a panel discussion, the commissioners discussed the Career Guide initiative, its connection to Alaska’s education and workforce priorities, and their vision for its continued growth.

The Career Guide initiative connects K-12 education with Alaska’s workforce opportunities. The model is adaptable to the needs and existing resources of each community. Career guidance may be provided by school counselors, Tribal organization staff, DOLWD Career Guides or other local partners. The Career Guide initiative began with 10 participating districts and is expected to expand to more than 20 districts across Alaska this school year.

The three-day conference brings together educators, employers, workforce development partners, Tribes and community organizations to strengthen career guidance for Alaska’s students. Participants are sharing effective practices, building regional partnerships and developing locally designed approaches that help young people explore a variety of postsecondary pathways.

“Our goal is for every Alaska student to graduate with a clear path for what comes next,” said Commissioner Bishop. “A diploma is an important milestone, but our responsibility does not end at graduation. Students should leave school knowing how their strengths and interests connect to meaningful employment, an apprenticeship, military service, workforce training and/or college.”

rootEd Alliance is a national nonprofit that supports career advising in rural high schools. Through Alaska’s Career Guide initiative, rootEd helps Career Guides connect students with workforce training, apprenticeships, military service, and/or college. According to rootEd, schools participating in its career advising model nationally have seen nearly 30% more students pursue career and college training.

The initiative is also showing strong gains in Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion, a key step in accessing federal, state, and institutional financial aid. According to rootEd Alliance, 60.1% of students served by Alaska Career Guides in the class of 2026 completed the FAFSA, up from 41.4% for the class of 2025. The 2026 Career Guide completion rate was 25 percentage points above Alaska’s statewide rate of 35.1%, as reported by the National College Attainment Network FAFSA Tracker.

“The growth of Alaska’s Career Guide initiative to reach more than 20 districts this school year reflects the deep commitment from both local communities and the state to ensure rural students have the support they need to navigate their career paths,” said Lisa MacDougall, president of rootEd Alliance. “We’re proud to support Alaska’s continued investment in helping rural Alaska students explore their options, understand their opportunities, and take the next steps toward their futures.”

The initiative supports a broader statewide goal of strengthening career awareness, improving access to education and training pathways, and preparing more young Alaskans for high-demand, high-wage careers in Alaska.

“Alaska’s workforce needs vary significantly by region, and our approach must reflect those differences,” said Commissioner Muñoz. “Career Guides connect students with local employers, training programs, apprenticeships, and high-demand occupations. By building these regional connections, we can help more young Alaskans prepare for good jobs, remain in their communities, and contribute to Alaska’s economy.”