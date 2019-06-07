Burglars Crash Through Doors, Steal Massive Amount of Guns Thursday

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2019.

Photo-Imagery of three burglary suspects from Granny’s Guns Break-in. Image-APD

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering a reward of $5,000 for a total of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in the June 6th Granny’s Guns burglary where a large amount of firearms were stolen.

The Anchorage Police Department and ATF are investigating the incident and have surveillance imagery of three of the four suspects.

According to their report, the suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front door of the business at 3:59 am on Thursday morning then grabbed approximately 26 handguns and rifles and loaded them into a separate vehicle waiting outside.







When finished, they left the stolen vehicle behind where it had crashed through the doors and made their getaway in the other vehicle.

The second vehicle was recovered later on Thursday. APD did not divulge if that vehicle too had been stolen.

Investigators have released descriptions of three of the four suspects. Those descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1-Wearing blue, long-sleeve and has dark hair and was wearing a white cloth over nose and mouth

Suspect #2-Wearing dark pants and a dark, long-sleeved shirt, black vest and a hoody. He was also wearing red shoes and a dark bandanna over his face.

Suspect #3-Wearing gray pants, a white tee shirt and a blue hoody with “Bartlett 17” on the back.

The fourth suspect remained in the getaway vehicle and so no description was provided. The suspects wore gloves during the break-in/theft.

Anyone with information about the persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential. More information about ATF and its programs are available at www.atf.gov.