California Man Sentenced for Distributing Meth, Heroin through Mail





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A California man was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and heroin to a narcotics dealer through the mail.

According to court documents, in May 2019, Charles Trevino, 50, mailed over 1,300 grams of 97% pure methamphetamine and over 220 grams of heroin via the U.S. Postal Service from California to a drug dealer in Fairbanks, Alaska, for distribution. Law enforcement intercepted the package and the dealer said he planned to divide it and sell it to other dealers, who would sell it to users.

At the time of the crime, Trevino lived in Arizona. He purchased the packages of drugs from an individual in California, labeled them and shipped them to Fairbanks. He also traveled to Fairbanks multiple times to assist with drug distribution.

“Individuals who traffic dangerous drugs into Alaska present a severe risk to our communities and these actions will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Let this sentence be a reminder that getting dangerous substances off the street is a priority for our office, and we will continue to work with our partners and dedicate resources to identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals who threaten the health and safety of the people of Alaska.”

“The Drug Enforcement Administration and our partners are steadfast in our commitment to protect Americans from drug trafficking threats and this case is another example of our cooperative approach making a difference in our community,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “Alaska is a little safer today because of our work together in this case.”

The DEA, with assistance from the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police Department and North Slope Borough Police Department, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan Tansey and Carly Vosacek prosecuted the case.



