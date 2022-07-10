Calista Corporation Endorses Senator Lisa Murkowski’s Re-election Campaign





ANCHORAGE, AK – The Lisa Murkowski for Senate Campaign this week thanked Calista Corporation, one of the largest regional Alaska Native corporations, for endorsing Senator Murkowski’s re-election.

In announcing its endorsement earlier this year, Calista Corporation’s Public Advocacy and Engagement Committee (PAEC) highlighted Senator Murkowski’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure in the Yukon Kuskokwim Region and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

Calista Corporation President and CEO Andrew Guy cited Senator Murkowski’s “strong record of listening and working to solve problems unique to the Calista Region,” and described Lisa as an “effective leader” respected by “colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Calista’s PAEC Chair Robert Beans said Murkowski is a “proven champion” for the region, which spans the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers. “This election is too important to sit on the sidelines while issues like salmon disaster, public safety, and infrastructure for our people remain unresolved,” Beans said. “We know from experience U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski… understand(s) our issues and work(s) to address our concerns in Washington.”

“We are humbled to have the support of Calista, a powerhouse that represents 34,000 Alaskans from 56 villages,” said Nate Adams, campaign manager. “The endorsement of one of the largest regional Alaska Native corporations underscores that Lisa is an effective leader who has delivered big wins for Alaskans.”

Senator Murkowski and her re-election campaign look forward to announcing additional endorsements as the race progresses.



