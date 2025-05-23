‘Call This What It Is—Theft’: Republicans Approve Largest Medicaid, SNAP Cuts in US History





“The people stealing from Americans are not folks with tattoos and hoodies—it’s people wearing suits and ties and congressional pins, sitting in this Capitol right now,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost.

House Republicans on Thursday morning passed their sprawling budget reconciliation package after making last-minute changes to the legislation to mollify far-right hardliners.

The final count was 215-214, with every Democrat voting no and Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)—chairman of the House Freedom Caucus—voting present. Two Republicans, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio, opposed the bill.

Earlier Thursday, the House voted to begin floor debate on the legislation after the GOP-controlled rules panel approved a slew of amendments to the bill, including a change that would move up the start date of draconian Medicaid work requirements to December 31, 2026—resulting in even bigger cuts to the program and more people losing coverage. Under an earlier version of the legislation, the work requirements would have taken effect at the start of 2029.

The updated bill would also “give states a financial incentive not to expand” Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act “to people with higher incomes than traditional enrollees, though still near the poverty line,” Politicoreported.

If enacted, the House GOP’s legislation would slash roughly $1 trillion combined from Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), potentially stripping health coverage and food aid from tens of millions of low-income Americans to help fund trillions of dollars in tax cuts that would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest.

The bill, which runs over 1,100 pages, would also trigger cuts to Medicare, slash clean energy tax credits, and hand the U.S. military an additional $150 billion.

“Republicans just voted for the largest cuts to healthcare in American history—cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee. “At least 13.7 million will now lose their healthcare as a result. And why? To pay for tax cuts for billionaires and special interests. This is a betrayal of the middle class.”