House Dems Launch Effort to Thwart GOP Evisceration of Medicaid, SNAP

A group of House Democrats launched an effort Tuesday to force a vote on a measure that would prevent Republicans from slashing Medicaid and federal nutrition assistance in their forthcoming reconciliation package, which is expected to include massive tax breaks for the wealthy.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said his discharge petition is “an opportunity for every member of Congress to show where they stand.”

If the petition receives at least 218 signatures, the House would be required to vote on a bill that would prohibit cuts to Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process, which Republicans are using to advance President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

“The Republican budget includes the largest cuts to Medicaid and SNAP in our nation’s history—cuts that would jeopardize healthcare and food assistance for millions of Americans,” Boyle added. “We intend to gather 218 signatures from both parties, and I sincerely hope my colleagues across the aisle will join us. If they truly believe in protecting these essential benefits, this is their chance to prove it.”

The petition currently has seven signatures listed, and several other leading Democrats—including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus—have endorsed the petition.

“House Democrats oppose taking food and healthcare from working people to pay for tax cuts for billionaires,” said Casar. “Now the question is: Will any House Republican join us, or will they all support taking healthcare and food from millions of Americans?”

To succeed, Boyle’s petition needs the support of every member of the House Democratic caucus and at least five Republicans.

Some GOP swing votes, such as Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, have expressed concerns about the $880 billion in Medicaid cuts that the party has voted to allow in the reconciliation package. Bacon has proposed a ceiling of $500 billion in spending reductions over a decade, which would still be the largest Medicaid cut in U.S. history and remove millions from the program.

Republican hardliners, meanwhile, are clamoring for “structural Medicaid reform,” according to a letter that 20 far-right GOP lawmakers sent to their colleagues last week. The letter was led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), but Politicoreported that the letter’s true author appears to be the president of a policy organization funded by the Koch network.

Medicaid cuts are broadly unpopular with the American public. According to one recent survey, 76% of U.S. voters oppose “major cuts” to the program.

Trump has publicly claimed to oppose Medicaid cuts, but one top House Republican said over the weekend that the president has expressed “openness” to imposing work requirements on enrollees—most of whom already work.

In the states where they’ve been tried, Medicaid work requirements have caused many to lose benefits without boosting employment.

“Republicans have repeatedly claimed they’re not going to take away people’s healthcare by cutting Medicaid,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement Tuesday. “If they’re telling the truth, Republicans should join Democrats in signing this discharge petition to bring our bill to the House floor to ensure Medicaid will not be cut to pass tax breaks that help the rich get richer.”

