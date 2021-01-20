CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021







DHSS today announced one Alaska resident death and 130 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 125 were residents in: Anchorage (29), Wasilla (21), Bethel Census Area (14), Kusilvak Census Area (14), Bethel (12), Kodiak (5), Northwest Arctic Borough (5), Fairbanks (3), Palmer (3), Willow (3), Knik-Fairview (2), North Pole (2), Unalaska (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Big Lake, Chugiak, Homer, Kenai, Sitka, Soldotna, Sterling, and Utqiaġvik.

Five new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Anchorage: One with purpose seafood industry and one with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: One with purpose under investigation

Nome: One with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation

One nonresident case was subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 50,572 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,650.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 35.33 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 135.47 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 71.08 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 42.27 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 38.88 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38.45 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 30.3 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 26.5 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 18.6 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 13.97 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 8.26 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 8.24 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 125 Alaska residents, 67 are male, 56 are female, and two are unknown. 20 are under the age of 10; 23 are aged 10-19; 21 are aged 20-29; 19 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 17 are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and none are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,139 hospitalizations and 229 deaths, with nine new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Fairbanks resident in his 60s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

There are currently 58 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 61 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.7%.

TESTING – A total of 1,414,531 tests have been conducted, with 29,641 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.57%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 56,869 dose #1 and 12,178 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

ALASKA PIONEER HOMES UPDATE – Since the last update on Jan. 12, the Anchorage Pioneer Home has had no new cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff. There are no active cases in staff or residents at any Pioneer Home. Vaccine clinics have been held at the Anchorage, Palmer, Ketchikan, Juneau, Fairbanks and Sitka homes. Anchorage and Palmer have both started administering second doses.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 18. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





