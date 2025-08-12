CBO Confirms With Trump-GOP ‘Big, Ugly Law,’ Working Families Lose ‘And Billionaires Win’





“This isn’t shared sacrifice—it’s class warfare,” said one policy expert.



Congressional Democrats and policy experts blasted U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers’ recently signed megabill on Monday in response to a new nonpartisan analysis about its varied impacts on American households.

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), House Budget Committee Ranking Member Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) requested the report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The analysis “confirms that the deeply unpopular One Big Ugly Law is also deeply unfair. It rips food and healthcare from children, veterans, and seniors, hurting the most vulnerable among us in order to enact massive tax breaks for billionaire donors,” Jeffries said in a statement. “The American people deserve better than this cruel Republican budget scam.”

“Hardworking families pay the biggest price while billionaires reap the reward.”

The CBO said last month that the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act would add $3.4 trillion to the national deficit and cause at least 10 million people to lose health insurance over the next decade—though the latter figure ticks up when accounting for other GOP attacks on healthcare.

The agency said Monday that under the GOP law, the richest 10% of households are set to see $13,600 more annually, mainly attributable to tax cuts. Meanwhile, the poorest 10% will lose about $1,200 per year, mostly due to “reductions in in-kind transfers,” such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). CBO estimates that roughly 4 million Americans, including 1 million children, will see significant cuts to food aid due to the law’s new restrictions.

“Trump and congressional Republicans continue to falsely claim that their Big, Ugly Betrayal of a bill is a windfall for working families. In reality, hardworking families pay the biggest price while billionaires reap the reward,” declared Merkley. “It is truly unfathomable that Trump and Republicans in Congress are championing a bill that gives the top 10% $13,600 more per year—while the least affluent 10% will lose $1,200 per year. This is families lose, and billionaires win.”

Also noting the projected losses and gains for the bottom and top 10% of households, Brendan Duke, senior director for federal budget policy at the progressive think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), said that “this isn’t shared sacrifice—it’s class warfare.”

As Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst on CBPP’s food assistance team, detailed on social media Monday:

Slashing federal funding for SNAP and imposing those costs on most states will eliminate or reduce SNAP benefits for about 300,000 people in a typical month, CBO estimates. And 96,000 kids will also lose free school meals when they’re cut off SNAP. But the impacts could be far greater than CBO projects if more states slash SNAP—or opt out of the program altogether—in response to the deep cut in federal funding. The risk of these drastic cuts would increase during recessions, when state budgets are more strained. CBO also estimates that 2.4 million people will be cut off SNAP by the dramatic expansion of SNAP’s existing harsh, ineffective, and red tape-laden work requirement. Research consistently shows this policy doesn’t increase employment or earnings. It just takes food away from people… But the harm of the work requirement won’t be limited to the 2.4 million adults who will be cut off SNAP. When this policy cuts an adult off SNAP, it also dramatically reduces food benefits for everyone else in the household—including kids, seniors, and people with disabilities. The megabill will also end SNAP eligibility for tens of thousands of immigrants with a lawful status based on humanitarian need, including refugees, people granted asylum, and certain survivors of labor or sex trafficking. Again, many of those losing food assistance are children.

“Bottom line: At a time when low-income families are increasingly struggling to afford groceries, the Republican megabill means millions of them will soon be losing some or all of the help that they need to put food on the table,” Bergh added.

With the president waging a tariff war on the rest of the world, polling released earlier this month shows that Americans are having a hard time with the costs of necessities, including groceries, and are stressed about it. The advocacy group Unrig Our Economy recently launched an interactive tool to help Americans see exactly how much the price of essentials has gone up in their state under Trump and Republican control of Congress.

“Prices keep rising, and American families are struggling. So what are President Trump’s Republicans doing to help? They passed a law that will make things worse by stealing from working families to give billionaires a tax break,” Boyle said Monday. “This nonpartisan report confirms the GOP’s Big, Ugly Law is a total betrayal of the middle class. I won’t let the American people forget who sold them out.”

While the analysis is new, Schumer stressed that GOP lawmakers knew what they were doing when they passed the legislation.

“Today, yet another nonpartisan analysis of Trump and Republicans’ ‘Big, Ugly Betrayal’ lays out the cold hard facts: While multimillionaires get $300,000 per year in tax breaks, the least wealthy will lose $1,200 a year,” he said. “The reality is Republicans knew this when they passed it. They just don’t care. They sold out American families all to line the pockets of their billionaire donors and special interests.”

