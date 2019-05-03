CBP Agents Find Heroin and Meth Concealed in Truck Bed

CAMPO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man yesterday afternoon who had packages of heroin and methamphetamine stashed inside the false floor of a truck bed on Wednesday
At around 1:20 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on westbound Interstate 8 observed a tan Ford Ranger approach the checkpoint. Border Patrol agents questioned the driver regarding his citizenship, then sent him to secondary inspection for further questioning.
While in secondary, a K-9 performed a sniff of the vehicle, resulting in an alert beneath the truck bed. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered the bed of the pick-up had a false floor and agents saw packages concealed in a non-factory compartment. Agents opened the compartment which revealed 88 suspicious bundles.
The bundles contained 88.85 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $185,380 and approximately 6.95 pounds of heroin valued at $69,960.
The driver, a 31-year-old Mexican national with a B1/B2 tourist visa, was placed under arrest.
The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.
As of May 7, 2019, the San Diego Sector has seized approximately 1,928 pounds of methamphetamine and 188 pounds of heroin with a combined value of $8,758,400.
To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders.
Source: CBP