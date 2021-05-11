CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrest Woman with $1.2 Million in Methamphetamine







HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested an 18-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas after detecting alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle she was driving valued at $1,297,000.

“Young people getting involved in illicit activities such as these must realize that there are consequences that could possibly impact the rest of your life,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “CBP highly encourages everyone not to fall prey to these smuggling organizations who promise quick financial gains on their behalf.”

On May 9, 2021, the female U.S. citizen arrived at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge from Mexico driving a 2016 Ford Focus and a CBP officer referred her and the car for a more thorough examination. The secondary inspection included a non-intrusive imaging (NII) examination which resulted in the discovery of 24 packages weighing 64.86 pounds (29.42 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle’s tires.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the vehicle and arrested the woman, turning her over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) while they continue with the investigation.





