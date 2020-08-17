CDVSA Distributes Donated Devices to Shelters

August 17, 2020 (ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – This past week, following a series of conversations, written requests and meetings, the Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (CDVSA) received a donation of 35 laptop computers and tablets for distribution to shelter programs who house large numbers of school-aged children and had the most need for additional computer equipment for virtual classes. Over the next two weeks, seven DVSA shelter programs in Anchorage, Cordova, Kodiak, Sitka, Nome, Kenai, and Dillingham will receive gifts of laptops and tablets, just in time for the new school year!
“This generous gift came from the U.S. Civilian Corps, with help from Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) and the Office of the Governor. The U.S. Civilian Corps took the CDVSA request and made it a reality,” said L. Diane Casto, CDVSA Executive Director. “The state of Alaska and the U.S. Civilian Corps have partnered to increase the resiliency and preparedness for COVID-19, as well as future crises that may occur. The CDVSA and its funded programs are grateful for the responsiveness and generosity of the U.S. Civilian Corps and American citizens who donated funds to make these purchases possible; increasing school access and success for Alaska children and youth living in shelter.”
In April, the CDVSA conducted a survey of all funded sub-grantees who work with and provide safety, shelter and services to families impacted by domestic and sexual violence and other crimes. One critical question asked was how children in emergency shelters were coping with online school while also living in congregate housing during a pandemic. The survey indicated that children in shelter were struggling with schoolwork and that programs were also struggling without adequate computers and other equipment for young people to use for distance and virtual school. After the survey, CDVSA reached out to its Board Member from the DEED to see if there were options available to provide programs with adequate equipment for school-aged children in shelter.
“It is well known that this health crisis has been hard on everyone, especially individuals who are also experiencing trauma, abuse, fear, healing and relocation,” said Casto. “We are absolutely thrilled that young people will have one less thing to stress about when they are receiving services at one of our programs.”
“It’s our privilege to support the children of Alaska with the generosity and spirit of the American people,” said USCC co-founder Samuel Semwangu. “COVID-19 has taken so much from us; we cannot let education become another casualty.”
“This collaborative effort is a clear example of how a commitment to service creates resilience. We are grateful for the proactive leaders at CDVSA, DEED, and the governor’s office, who made it possible for our fellow Americans to contribute in this time of need,” added co-founder Noah Sheinbaum.
“The Department of Public Safety has so many facets, to include its outreach work and services to the victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through the CDVSA,” said Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety. “Helping to provide educational support to young adults in our shelter programs gives them a form of normalcy while they navigate their grief and healing. The DPS is thrilled to work with partner agencies to innovatively find more and more ways to support and uplift survivors.”