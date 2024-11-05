Celebrate National Native American Heritage Month

November is National Native American Heritage Month. Learn more about our partners and colleagues and how they contribute to NOAA Fisheries’ mission.
Join us in celebrating National Native American Heritage Month, as we recognize Native Americans’ respect for natural resources and the Earth and honor native cultures. We celebrate the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of Native American people and their beautiful culture.
Explore the features and profiles below to learn more about what this month means to our colleagues and partners, and how they each help contribute to our mission.
Staff Profiles
Meet the NOAA Fisheries Tribal Liaison Team
Meet members of the NOAA Fisheries Tribal Team. They work to strengthen the government-to-government relationship between NOAA and tribal governments and engagement with Indigenous communities.
Features
Advancing International Atlantic Salmon Conservation by Engaging Indigenous Peoples
Recognizing and incorporating Indigenous Peoples’ perspectives and traditional knowledge strengthens our ability to conserve and responsibly manage Atlantic salmon.
Two NOAA Fish Passage Funding Opportunities Now Open, One Focused on Tribes
Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NOAA is seeking proposals for fish passage projects that will reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for fish around the country…
