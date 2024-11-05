Celebrate National Native American Heritage Month





November is National Native American Heritage Month. Learn more about our partners and colleagues and how they contribute to NOAA Fisheries’ mission.

Join us in celebrating National Native American Heritage Month, as we recognize Native Americans’ respect for natural resources and the Earth and honor native cultures. We celebrate the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of Native American people and their beautiful culture.

Explore the features and profiles below to learn more about what this month means to our colleagues and partners, and how they each help contribute to our mission.

Staff Profiles

Meet the NOAA Fisheries Tribal Liaison Team

Meet members of the NOAA Fisheries Tribal Team. They work to strengthen the government-to-government relationship between NOAA and tribal governments and engagement with Indigenous communities.

Meet the members of the team

Image Plants sprouting from the reservoir footprint on the Klamath (Credit: Tommy Williams/NOAA)

Features

Advancing International Atlantic Salmon Conservation by Engaging Indigenous Peoples

Recognizing and incorporating Indigenous Peoples’ perspectives and traditional knowledge strengthens our ability to conserve and responsibly manage Atlantic salmon.

Read about international cooperation to conserve salmon

Atlantic salmon Credit: Nick Hawkins

Two NOAA Fish Passage Funding Opportunities Now Open, One Focused on Tribes

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NOAA is seeking proposals for fish passage projects that will reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for fish around the country…

Read the complete article at NOAA Fisheries…



