Christopher Ricker Arrested on Murder/Arson Charges Saturday

Upon arrival, an apartment unit was found to be ablaze. Firefighters quickly put the fire out and then discovered the remains of a deceased male in the structure. Soon the remains of a second victim was found in the unit, this time a female. Investigators determined that the deaths of both individuals were suspicious and a homicide and fire investigation was initiated.

There was a large police and fire presence in the area for several hours.

As the day and investigations progressed, police detectives would identify a suspect in the incident. 29-year-old Christopher Ricker would be taken into custody and questioned. Following the interview, Ricker was charged with two counts of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, Arson I, Criminal Mischief I, and two counts of Assault I.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail to await arraignment.

