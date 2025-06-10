City and Borough of Wrangell and Tlingit & Haida Finalize Lease Agreement to Expand Early Childhood Education and Daycare Services





The City and Borough of Wrangell and the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced the signing of a lease agreement to expand education opportunities in Wrangell, including additional Head Start classroom space and the foundation for new day care services.

The newly signed lease provides Tlingit & Haida with access to two classrooms at Evergreen Elementary School, including exterior doors for direct access. The lease, valued at a symbolic in-kind rate of $100 per year, reflects the City’s strong commitment to supporting Wrangell’s working families and early childhood education.

“This partnership is about growing access and meeting families where they are,” said Tlingit & Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. “Expanding our early learning programs and adding day care options will directly support Wrangell’s working parents while laying a strong educational foundation for local children.”

As part of this agreement:

Tlingit & Haida will relocate their existing Head Start classroom to the new space and open a second classroom, effectively doubling enrollment capacity.

The program will reduce class sizes from 18 to 16 students per room to provide more individualized support.

Three new staff members—one lead teacher and two aides—will be hired to support the expansion.

The existing building will be upgraded with enhanced kitchen facilities to serve both classrooms efficiently.

Plans are underway to launch a new day care program for children ages 18 months to 3 years, with room for future growth to serve even younger children.

Once Head Start slots are filled, openings will be available to the broader Wrangell community, as allowed under Head Start policy.

“This effort directly reflects the mission of Tlingit & Haida’s Early Education department—to provide a safe, nurturing, and culturally rooted learning environment that supports the growth of the whole child,” said Ethan Petticrew, Senior Director of Early Education. “Our vision is to see empowered children, strong families, and thriving communities. By weaving traditional values into daily learning, we help ensure that our children are confident in their identity and prepared to succeed in school and in life.”

Tlingit & Haida will cover building utilities through a flat-rate payment, and the classroom space will be treated as an in-kind contribution from the City. The agreement is open-ended, with flexibility for future growth and adjustments based on community needs.

The new classrooms are expected to open in August 2025, and families are encouraged to apply for the upcoming school year. The Head Start and day care programs are coordinated in partnership with other local early learning initiatives, ensuring continuity and quality across the board.



