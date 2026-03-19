Class to cover birch tapping, sap products







A class hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in Palmer will explore techniques for tapping birch trees and making syrup from the sap.

Julie Cascio, an emeritus professor of Extension, will discuss how to tap birch trees, store the sap safely and make birch syrup. The sap itself is a healthy beverage, Cascio said.

The class, from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, will be held in person at the UAF Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, 1509 S. Georgeson Drive, Palmer, as well as via Zoom. Please use this link to register for either option or visit https://bit.ly/MatSuBirch.

For more information, contact the front desk at the Matanuska Experiment Farm, 907-745-3360.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.