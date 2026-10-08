Coast Guard, 176th Wing conduct long-range medevac 58 miles south of Adak

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Coast Guard Arctic District watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday from the crew of the 991-foot Japanese-flagged container ship One Majesty. The vessel’s master was reportedly experiencing severe abdominal pain indicating a medical emergency.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to medevac the man.

Due to the extreme travel distance of over 1,000 miles, about the same distance from Tampa Bay, Florida, to New York City, the transit required refueling stops in Dutch Harbor and Adak along the way.

To mitigate crew fatigue and ensure flight safety over the long transit, the mission also required a helicopter crew swap prior to the rescue. The Coast Guard requested the assistance of an AKANG HC-130J Combat King II aircrew with the 211th Rescue Squadron based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), who transported the following personnel to meet the helicopter crew in Adak:

A relief Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak.

Two pararescuemen from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 212th Rescue Squadron, also based out of JBER.

For additional safety, a second Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Kodiak and staged in Cold Bay to provide cover in the event the primary helicopter crew required emergency assistance.

Once in Adak, the Coast Guard helicopter relief crew, carrying the two National Guard pararescuemen, launched from Adak alongside the HC-130J aircraft, which provided overhead flight cover.

The two aircrews then flew approximately 58 miles south from Adak to the One Majesty. The Coast Guard aircrew hoisted the patient and returned to Adak, transferring him to the care of the AKANG HC-130 aircrew. The AKANG aircrew then transported him to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport where he was transferred to EMS personnel.

“I am incredibly proud of the resilience displayed by everyone involved in this long and complex rescue effort,” said Jennifer Whitcomb, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Arctic District. “The determination and collaborative efforts of the Coast Guard, Alaska Air National Guard and One Majesty crew were the vital keys to the success of this life-saving mission.”