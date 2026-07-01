Coast Guard Conducts Five Changes of Command in Kodiak

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KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard conducted five changes of command for units residing at Base Kodiak throughout the months of May and June 2026.
The following units have changed command in Kodiak, with links to each ceremony’s photos provided below:
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Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak – Coast Guard Capt. D.R. Williams assumed the role of commanding officer of Air Station Kodiak from Capt. Timothy Williams in Hangar Three at Air Station Kodiak, June 26, 2026.
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Coast Guard Cutter Cypress (WLB 210) – Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Austin Condra assumed the role of commanding officer from Cmdr. James Toohey at the Base Kodiak Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 25, 2026.
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Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) – Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Panciocco assumed the role of commanding officer from Lt. Cmdr. Michael Young at the Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026.
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DVIDS – Images – Coast Guard conducts change of command for Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) [Image 1 of 20]
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DVIDS – Images – Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 14]
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Coast Guard Base Kodiak – Coast Guard Capt. Gordon Hood assumed the role of commanding officer of Base Kodiak from Capt. Jeremy Hall in Hanger One at Air Station Kodiak, June 9, 2026.
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Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) – Coast Guard Lt. Kindal Holman assumed the role of commanding officer from Lt. Frederick Scott at the Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, May 21, 2026.
The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests, and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a unit’s command.
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