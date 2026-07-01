Coast Guard Conducts Five Changes of Command in Kodiak

By on Comments Off on Coast Guard Conducts Five Changes of Command in Kodiak


 

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Bob Little (left), commander of the Coast Guard Arctic District, poses for a photo with Capt. Timothy Williams (second to right), outgoing commanding officer of Air Station Kodiak. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rylan Singleton)
Coast Guard Rear Adm. Bob Little (left), commander of the Coast Guard Arctic District, poses for a photo with Capt. Timothy Williams (second to right), outgoing commanding officer of Air Station Kodiak. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rylan Singleton)

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard conducted five changes of command for units residing at Base Kodiak throughout the months of May and June 2026.  

The following units have changed command in Kodiak, with links to each ceremony’s photos provided below: 

  • Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) – Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Panciocco assumed the role of commanding officer from Lt. Cmdr. Michael Young at the Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026.  

See also  Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Susan Sullivan

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests, and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a unit’s command. 


Coast Guard Conducts Five Changes of Command in Kodiak added by on
View all posts by United States Coast Guard News →

Related Posts: