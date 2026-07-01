Coast Guard Conducts Five Changes of Command in Kodiak







KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard conducted five changes of command for units residing at Base Kodiak throughout the months of May and June 2026.

The following units have changed command in Kodiak, with links to each ceremony’s photos provided below:

Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) – Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Panciocco assumed the role of commanding officer from Lt. Cmdr. Michael Young at the Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests, and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a unit’s command.