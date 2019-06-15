Coast Guard Cordova FOL crew saves 66-year-old man stranded for three days on Montague Island

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, forward-deployed to Cordova, rescued a 66-year-old man stranded for three days on Montague Island, Alaska, Thursday.
The man was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Cordova for further care. He was reported to have been dehydrated but was in stable condition upon transfer.
At approximately 6 a.m., Sector Anchorage command center watchstanders received notification from a Good Samaritan vessel of people reported to have been seen in survival suits on the rocks near the southern tip of Montague Island, Alaska.
After the Good Samaritan vessel was unable to establish contact or get to the people, Sector Anchorage watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an Air Station Kodiak Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to assist with the search.
Once on scene, an aviation survival technician deployed to the beach from the helicopter and confirmed one person was in a survival suit on the island. The aircrew hoisted the man from Montague Island beach and transported him to Cordova for higher-level care.
After speaking with the survivor, it was reported he was stranded for three days on the island after his vessel struck a rock and sank quickly near Montague Island.
“This case is exactly why having all available survival equipment on hand is an absolute necessity in Alaska,” said Lt. j.g. Angella Thuotte, a Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “With the severe temperature drops, even in the summer, preparation increases the likelihood of survivability.”
Source: USCG