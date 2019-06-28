Coast Guard Helo Rescues Fallen Climber on Mendenhall Towers

Alaska Native News Jun 28, 2019.

The United States Coast Guard report that they plucked an injured climber who took a fall while descending the Mendenhall Towers west of Glacier Trail early Friday morning.

Juneau police reported at 2 am on Friday that as three climbers were descending the towers a man, identified as 23-year-old Bryson Allen of Washington, had his anchor release as he was rappeling down and fell approximately 20 to 30 feet to a ledge below.

Allen lost consciousness as a result of the fall. His two climbing partners, Isaac Hardy, age 25 of New York, and Bowen Schwanke, age 24 of Juneau, reported no injuries.

A USCG helicopter was able to respond to the scene and pluck Allen from the mountain and transport him to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Allen’s climbing partners successfully returned to their base without assistance.





