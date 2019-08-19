Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Fishing Vessel near Uganik Bay

 

KODIAK, Anchorage— The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 56-year-old man from a fishing vessel near Uganik Bay, Alaska, Saturday.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted the crewman from fishing vessel Caiti Jo and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services in Kodiak at 7:00 p.m. 

Watchstanders at the Sector Anchorage command center received notification at 4:42 p.m. that a crewman aboard the vessel was experiencing stoke-related symptoms. A  Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and a medevac recommended. The command center launched the Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Kodiak.  

Source: USCG

More about <a href="https://alaska-native-news.com/byline/17th-district-online-newsroom/" rel="tag">17th District online newsroom</a>

Written by: on Aug 19, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News