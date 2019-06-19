Coast Guard Medevacs Man South of Seward

- Home
The Coast Guard medevacs a man who lost consciousness aboard a charter fishing vessel near Seward, Tuesday. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man who lost consciousness aboard a charter fishing vessel near Seward, Tuesday.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Aviation Support Facility Cordova hoisted the 61-year-old man, who was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, from the vessel Arctic Endeavor just off Cape Resurrection. The crew brought him to awaiting local EMS in Seward, where he was responsive and appeared to be in stable condition.
Watchstanders in the Sector Anchorage command center received the initial request for the medevac at approximately 10:22 a.m. from the captain of the Arctic Endeavor.
The helicopter crew was already airborne and in in the vicinity of the distress at the time of the call.
“Operating out of Cordova allows us to respond much more quickly to many of the search and rescue cases that happen this time of year,” said Lt. Daniel Beshoar, co-pilot for the case. “The Arctic Endeavor crew out of Seward today was extremely helpful, and with their cooperation we were able to get this man to the medical care he needed.”
Aircrews out of Air Station Kodiak take turns manning the Aviation Support Facility located in Cordova from May to September.
Source: USCG