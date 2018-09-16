Coast Guard Medevacs Woman from Cruise Ship near Ketchikan

- Home
ANCHORAGE — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship near Ketchikan Thursday.
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Ketchikan medevaced the 71-year-old passenger displaying stroke symptoms and brought her to awaiting EMS in Bar Harbor, Ketchikan.
Coast Guard watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received the request for the medevac from the cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam at about 9 p.m.
The Coast Guard boat crew met up with the cruise ship in Revillagigedo Channel where the patient, her husband, and a medical attendant were brought aboard and transported to shore.
“Excellent communication among the captain and crew of Nieuw Amsterdam and ourselves allowed us to get this woman off the ship and to the medical care she needed as quickly as possible,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Mitchell, Coast Guard response boat coxswain for the case. “We wish her a swift recovery.”
The Coast Guard is not aware of the patient’s condition at the time of this release.
Source: USCG