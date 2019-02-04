Coast Guard Member Dies Following Accident in Homer

JUNEAU, Alaska – A Coast Guard member assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory (WLB-212) died following an accident at the Coast Guard buoy yard in Homer, Alaska, Thursday.
Deceased is Chief Warrant Officer, Michael Kozloski, age 35, from Mahopac, New York.
Kozloski was injured while working in the buoy yard when a crane accident occurred. Local emergency medical services personnel performed CPR and transported him to South Peninsula Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of a devoted shipmate, husband and father following this tragic accident,” said Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr., Coast Guard 17th District commander. “Chief Warrant Officer Kozloski faithfully served his country for over 17 years and we are forever grateful for his steadfast devotion to duty and sacrifices.”
The Coast Guard is investigating the accident.
Next of Kin notification has been made.
Source: USCG