Coast Guard Rescues Five Hunters near Kotzebue







KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued five hunters Wednesday, who had been stranded for four days on the ice pack near Cape Espenberg, 28-miles southeast of Kotzebue.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the five hunters at approximately 4 p.m. and transported them to the Kotzebue Airport.

Watchstanders in the 17th District command center received the initial request for assistance from the hunter’s satellite communication device at 11 p.m. Tuesday. The hunters reported that their 20-foot vessel had become trapped and they were unable to maneuver out of the ice pack.

“We want to stress the importance of letting people know where you are going on the water and carrying multiple forms of communication,” said Lt. j.g. Chris McCarthy, the command duty officer for the 17th District command center. “In this case, the hunters had an electronic location device and supplies for several days.”

On scene weather reported at the time of rescue included an air temperature of 59 degrees, 6 mph winds, and 10-mile visibility.

-USCG-





